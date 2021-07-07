Japan Names Russia, China as Possible Threats in Draft Cybersecurity Strategy - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Japan has defined Russia, China and North Korea as possible threats in its newly-adopted draft for the next cybersecurity strategy, national media reported on Wednesday.

The draft was adopted at a meeting of the Cybersecurity Strategy Headquarters on Wednesday and is set to receive the cabinet's approval as early as this fall, the Kyodo news agency reported. This marked the first time that Japan mentioned a specific country as a threat in its cybersecurity strategy.

"There are signs that China is conducting cyberattacks to steal information from military-related enterprises and high-tech companies, Russia [is conducting cyberattacks] to achieve military and political goals," the document said, as cited by the news agency.

The NHK broadcaster, in turn, cited another part of the strategy, saying that the cybercapabilities of Russia, China and North Korea were "growing and strengthening."

"It is necessary to increase the priority of cybersecurity in terms of ensuring foreign policy and security. It is necessary to actively promote cooperation with the US, Australia, India, as well as the ASEAN countries," NHK cited the strategy as saying.

The West has repeatedly accused Russia and China of carrying out cyberattacks against them ” allegations denied by both Moscow and Beijing. The Russian authorities have offered the West to launch a cybersecurity dialogue but have so far received no positive response. China has also expressed readiness to cooperate on the matter.