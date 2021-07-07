UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Names Russia, China As Possible Threats In Draft Cybersecurity Strategy - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Japan Names Russia, China as Possible Threats in Draft Cybersecurity Strategy - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Japan has defined Russia, China and North Korea as possible threats in its newly-adopted draft for the next cybersecurity strategy, national media reported on Wednesday.

The draft was adopted at a meeting of the Cybersecurity Strategy Headquarters on Wednesday and is set to receive the cabinet's approval as early as this fall, the Kyodo news agency reported. This marked the first time that Japan mentioned a specific country as a threat in its cybersecurity strategy.

"There are signs that China is conducting cyberattacks to steal information from military-related enterprises and high-tech companies, Russia [is conducting cyberattacks] to achieve military and political goals," the document said, as cited by the news agency.

The NHK broadcaster, in turn, cited another part of the strategy, saying that the cybercapabilities of Russia, China and North Korea were "growing and strengthening."

"It is necessary to increase the priority of cybersecurity in terms of ensuring foreign policy and security. It is necessary to actively promote cooperation with the US, Australia, India, as well as the ASEAN countries," NHK cited the strategy as saying.

The West has repeatedly accused Russia and China of carrying out cyberattacks against them ” allegations denied by both Moscow and Beijing. The Russian authorities have offered the West to launch a cybersecurity dialogue but have so far received no positive response. China has also expressed readiness to cooperate on the matter.

Related Topics

India Australia Moscow Russia China Beijing Japan North Korea Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

5 minutes ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

19 minutes ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.