Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Targets With SM-3 Interceptors - Raytheon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has successfully intercepted short and medium-range ballistic missile targets with SM-3 interceptors for the first time, Raytheon announced in a press release on Monday.

"During a demonstration here, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force successfully intercepted short and medium-range ballistic missile targets with SM-3Block IB and SM-3 Block IIA interceptors," the release stated.

It was the first time that any non-US maritime service had intercepted targets with both variants of the interceptors and it was also the first time that any Japanese ship had fired a SM-3 Block IIA missile, Raytheon said.

"The demonstration was conducted in partnership with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Both types of interceptors are made by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business," the release said.

The multi-day Japan Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-07 included engagements of ballistic missile targets with SM-3 and a next generation subsonic aerial target with SM-2 Block IIIB, Raytheon said.

