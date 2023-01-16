Japan Needs to Boost Missile Protection at 80% of Military Sites - Reports

A vast majority of Japanese military sites have inadequate protection against missile attacks and more than a third need to be better protected against quakes, media reported Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) A vast majority of Japanese military sites have inadequate protection against missile attacks and more than a third need to be better protected against quakes, media reported Monday.

Up to 80% of the Japanese defense forces' assets were built before the country updated its military security guidelines in 2003, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The Japanese government's defense buildup plan gives the military 10 years to raise the missile and quake resilience of all its sites to 100%. This includes making them more airtight and raising resilience against nuclear, chemical or biological strikes.

Japan plans to spend 4 trillion Yen ($31 billion) on military infrastructure upgrades as part of a major defense overhaul in 2023-2027. It also aims to ramp up military spending to 2% of national output from 1.24% in the current fiscal year.