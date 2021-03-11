Japan needs to conduct its own clinical trials before using Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, but does not plan on doing so in a foreseeable future, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday

Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin on Wednesday told journalists that the Russian government was offering to export Sputnik V to Japan.

"Actually, to promote a developed vaccine against the novel coronavirus, clinical trials within Japan are required," Kato told reporters.

The official added that such trials were not underway and there was no indication they would take place.

"I admit, however, that the health ministry and the Russian embassy are exchanging information," Kato stated.

Japan started its vaccination campaign on February 17, using the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccine manufacturers AstraZeneca and Moderna are also seeking government approval to use their vaccines for inoculation in the country.

Meanwhile, Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda has started clinical trials of a vaccine by US company Novavax.