TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Japan is negotiating the possibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participating in the next G7 summit in May 2023 in an online format, Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei reported.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023.

The Group of Seven of largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In 2022, the G7 leaders held a total of six meeting in person and online due to the situation in Ukraine, according to Nikkei.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington on January 13. According to Japanese media, Kishida may visit some G7 countries ” France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada ” prior to the summit in Washington.