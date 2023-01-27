UrduPoint.com

Japan, Netherlands Officials Discuss Emerging Tech With Sullivan In Washington - Kirby

Officials from Japan and the Netherlands are in Washington, D.C. this week to discuss the safety and security of emerging technologies, among other issues, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday

"I can confirm that officials from the Netherlands and from Japan are here in DC for a couple of days' worth of discussions being led by the National Security Adviser Mr. Sullivan, and as you might expect, they are talking about a range of issues that are important to all three of us, and, certainly, the safety and security of emerging technologies is going to be on that agenda," Kirby said during a press briefing.

In December, Bloomberg reported that Japan and the Netherlands agreed in principle to uphold some US controls on exporting advanced chipmaking machinery to China.

According to the report, the two countries are expected to announce that they will also implement some of the US controls introduced in October on exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China. This includes banning the sale of machinery capable of manufacturing 14-nanometer or more chips to China.

