Japan, Netherlands Sign Memorandum on Cooperation on Semiconductors - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Japan and the Netherlands have signed a document on cooperation on semiconductor industry, Japan's Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, June 21, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ... and the Dutch Ministry of Economy and Climate Policy ... signed a memorandum on cooperation in semiconductors," it said in a statement.

The ministry noted that both sides welcome the cooperation between the Dutch and the Japanese governments, as well as between their industries and research institutes. Both countries will consider possible steps to create bilateral programs in related sectors as well as to organize research and development cooperation projects at advanced semiconductor plant Rapidus, which is currently being constructed in Japan, the statement read.