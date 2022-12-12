Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip Machinery Exports to China - Reports

Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to uphold some US controls on exporting advanced chipmaking machinery to China, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The two countries are expected to announce in the coming weeks that they will also implement some of the US controls introduced in October on exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China. This includes banning the sale of machinery capable of manufacturing 14-nanometer or more chips to China, the report said.

The controls would greatly restrict China's ability to procure the necessary equipment to make the most advanced chips, as they would bring the two other critical suppliers � Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV � into the US fold.

While the 14-nanometer is not the leading technology on the market, it is the second most advanced technology that China's leading semiconductor manufacturer can make.