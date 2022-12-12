UrduPoint.com

Japan, Netherlands To Uphold US Controls On Chip Machinery Exports To China - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip Machinery Exports to China - Reports

Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to uphold some US controls on exporting advanced chipmaking machinery to China, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to uphold some US controls on exporting advanced chipmaking machinery to China, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The two countries are expected to announce in the coming weeks that they will also implement some of the US controls introduced in October on exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China. This includes banning the sale of machinery capable of manufacturing 14-nanometer or more chips to China, the report said.

The controls would greatly restrict China's ability to procure the necessary equipment to make the most advanced chips, as they would bring the two other critical suppliers � Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV � into the US fold.

While the 14-nanometer is not the leading technology on the market, it is the second most advanced technology that China's leading semiconductor manufacturer can make.

Related Topics

Technology Exports China Sale Tokyo Japan Netherlands October Market

Recent Stories

Five killed, three injured in collision between ca ..

Five killed, three injured in collision between car, four motorcycles in Badin

3 minutes ago
 Leghari welcomes approval of Punjab Public Finance ..

Leghari welcomes approval of Punjab Public Finance Management Act 2022

3 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal to embark on a five-day visit to New Yo ..

FM Bilawal to embark on a five-day visit to New York on Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

1 hour ago
 109 housing societies declared illegal in federal ..

109 housing societies declared illegal in federal capital, NA told

3 minutes ago
 Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish p ..

Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish policy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.