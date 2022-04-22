Japan, New Zealand to Start Talks on Information Security Agreement - Tokyo

UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his New Zealand's counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, agreed to start official negotiations on an agreement for the protection of classified information, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his New Zealand's counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, agreed to start official negotiations on an agreement for the protection of classified information, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"Japan and New Zealand are key partners in advancing and protecting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. Confirming the importance of further deepening the Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the two leaders shared their commitment to enhancing information sharing between the two countries. In this context, the two leaders decided to commence negotiations on an agreement to provide a legal framework for the reciprocal protection of classified information exchanged between the Governments and enable more seamless sharing of such classified information," the ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement also notes that the two leaders "strongly condemned" Russian special military operation in Ukraine, urged for an immediate withdrawal of forces, expressed their respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterated their resolve on implementing strong sanctions.

Ardern arrived in Japan on Wednesday for a four-day visit. Japan became the second stop in her trip to Asia after Singapore. It is the first overseas trip of the prime minister since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

