Japan Not Aware How, When To Initiate Peace Talks On Ukraine - Envoy To UN

Published January 04, 2023 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Japan does not see a way out of the political stalemate on Ukraine, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Ishikane Kimihiro said on Tuesday.

"We need to deepen the discussion within the Security Council and together with the General Assembly, so that we can find the way into the future because at this very moment, you know, frankly speaking, we are not - or maybe I should say - I am not aware of concrete steps, which are how and when we can start the peace talks on the Ukrainian situation," Kimihiro said during a press briefing.

The Japanese ambassador pointed out that the situation regarding the fighting on the ground is "very sad."

Japan is a new non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and started its two-year term in January.

On Sunday, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said that about 170 civilians, including 21 children, were killed in the LPR last year due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

