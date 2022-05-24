Japan Not Planning to Join AUKUS - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japan is not currently going to join the so-called AUKUS security alliance Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States but will develop partnerships with its member countries, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Japan is not currently going to join the so-called AUKUS security alliance Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States but will develop partnerships with its member countries, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"AUKUS is of great importance for stability and peace in the region. Our country supports it. Our country is not currently thinking about joining AUKUS. Australia, the UK, the US are important security and defense partners. We will strengthen cooperation with these countries in various forms and will continue to promote it," Kishida told reporters following a Quad summit.