TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Japanese government is currently not planning to resume the work of its embassy in Syria, but will closely monitor the developments in the country after its readmission to the League of Arab States (LAS), Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

"We know about the resolution on Syria's return to the League. We intend to closely monitor the situation around the political environment, humanitarian issues and other aspects. As for reopening our embassy in Damascus, we have no such plans yet," Hayashi told reporters.

In addition, the top Japanese diplomat said that Tokyo would extend its humanitarian aid to Syria to $14.

3 million in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that rocked the country early February.

Earlier in May, the foreign ministers of the LAS member states approved Syria's readmission to the organization during an extraordinary meeting in Cairo, thus ending a 12-year hiatus caused by the suspension of the country's membership in connection with the civil war. Last Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar Assad received invitation to the LAS summit scheduled to take place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on May 19.