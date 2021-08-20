Japan Not Ready to Recognize Taliban Regime - Senior Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Japan is not considering recognizing the Taliban (banned in Russia) as Afghanistan's legitimate government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

"We will make the necessary decision based on national interests and in cooperation with other countries involved, including the United States.

The situation now is too uncertain, so that any forecasts would be untimely," he told a news briefing.

Japan shut its embassy in Kabul and evacuated the personnel after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital on Sunday and announced a victory in the war for Afghanistan. Ashraf Ghani fled abroad and resigned as president.