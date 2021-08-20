UrduPoint.com

Japan Not Ready To Recognize Taliban Regime - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Japan Not Ready to Recognize Taliban Regime - Senior Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Japan is not considering recognizing the Taliban (banned in Russia) as Afghanistan's legitimate government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

"We will make the necessary decision based on national interests and in cooperation with other countries involved, including the United States.

The situation now is too uncertain, so that any forecasts would be untimely," he told a news briefing.

Japan shut its embassy in Kabul and evacuated the personnel after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital on Sunday and announced a victory in the war for Afghanistan. Ashraf Ghani fled abroad and resigned as president.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Japan United States Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PIA brings back another 350 passengers from Kabul

PIA brings back another 350 passengers from Kabul

8 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleadi ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleading Justice

9 minutes ago
 Minar-e-Pakistan incident: DIG, SSP Operations sus ..

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: DIG, SSP Operations suspended

14 minutes ago
 Over 66,000 transactions by Dubai Police Smart Sta ..

Over 66,000 transactions by Dubai Police Smart Stations during first half of 202 ..

24 minutes ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours from Top Global Media ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours from Top Global Media Outlets

31 minutes ago
 Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chie ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.