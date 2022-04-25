UrduPoint.com

Japan Notifies Russia Of Expanding Search Area For Those Missing In Boat Crash - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 11:58 PM

Japan Notifies Russia of Expanding Search Area for Those Missing in Boat Crash - Reports

Japan notified Russia that it is expanding the search area for those missing from the cruise boat KAZU 1, which wrecked on Saturday, to Russian territorial waters, Japanese media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Japan notified Russia that it is expanding the search area for those missing from the cruise boat KAZU 1, which wrecked on Saturday, to Russian territorial waters, Japanese media reported on Monday.

The KAZU 1 cruise boat sent a distress signal on Saturday after it left the Utoro port of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands. The boat was carrying 26 passengers, including two children, as well as crew members. On Sunday, Japanese media reported that 10 people from the KAZU 1 boat had been found and were all confirmed dead. Nine of the 10 people were found in the water or on nearby rocks about 10 kilometers (6.

2 miles) away from the location where the boat signaled its emergency.

On Monday, a child believed to be a 3-year-old girl was confirmed dead. The child was found about 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) east of Shiretoko Peninsula by local fishermen who have joined the search and rescue efforts.

The Russian side acknowledged the communication but will not be assisting in the search, according to the Kyodo news agency.

As of Monday evening, the search for the remaining 15 people, including the captain and his assistant, is continuing. The ship itself has not yet been found. The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Related Topics

Dead Water Russia Japan Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

14 killed, 1,053 injured in 951 accidents in Punja ..

14 killed, 1,053 injured in 951 accidents in Punjab

41 seconds ago
 Poland Handed Over Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minist ..

Poland Handed Over Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minister

43 seconds ago
 South Ossetian Presidential Runoff Scheduled for M ..

South Ossetian Presidential Runoff Scheduled for May 8 - Republic's Information ..

47 seconds ago
 Election Commission should not be made controversi ..

Election Commission should not be made controversial: Bar leaders

49 seconds ago
 Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project fals ..

Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project false normalcy: Shehbaz

6 minutes ago
 Judge Fines Trump $10,000 Per Day for Ignoring Sub ..

Judge Fines Trump $10,000 Per Day for Ignoring Subpoena - New York Attorney Gene ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.