Japan Notifies Russia of Expanding Search Area for Those Missing in Boat Crash - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Japan notified Russia that it is expanding the search area for those missing from the cruise boat KAZU 1, which wrecked on Saturday, to Russian territorial waters, Japanese media reported on Monday.

The KAZU 1 cruise boat sent a distress signal on Saturday after it left the Utoro port of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands. The boat was carrying 26 passengers, including two children, as well as crew members. On Sunday, Japanese media reported that 10 people from the KAZU 1 boat had been found and were all confirmed dead. Nine of the 10 people were found in the water or on nearby rocks about 10 kilometers (6.

2 miles) away from the location where the boat signaled its emergency.

On Monday, a child believed to be a 3-year-old girl was confirmed dead. The child was found about 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) east of Shiretoko Peninsula by local fishermen who have joined the search and rescue efforts.

The Russian side acknowledged the communication but will not be assisting in the search, according to the Kyodo news agency.

As of Monday evening, the search for the remaining 15 people, including the captain and his assistant, is continuing. The ship itself has not yet been found. The cause of the incident remains unknown.