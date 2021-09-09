UrduPoint.com

Japan Officially Extends COVID-19 Emergency In 19 Prefectures Until September 30

Thu 09th September 2021

Japan Officially Extends COVID-19 Emergency in 19 Prefectures Until September 30

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Thursday the extension of a coronavirus-related state of emergency in 19 prefectures until September 30.

Japanese media reported earlier in the day that the government was mulling the emergency extension in 19 prefectures in a bid to ease the burden on hospitals that remain loaded despite a downward trend in new infections. Two more prefectures currently under the emergency were planned to be placed under quasi-emergency restrictions after September 12.

"A state of emergency over the coronavirus remains in force in all prefectures but the prefectures of Miyagi and Okayama until September 30.

Quasi-emergency restrictions remain in place in six prefectures," Suga told a task force meeting, broadcast by NHK.

The quasi-emergency, which envisage enhanced restrictions, is currently in place in 12 prefectures and will expire on Sunday. Only six of them ” Toyama, Yamanashi, Ehime, Kochi, Saga and Nagasaki ” will keep the restrictions until the end of September.

Commenting on the nationwide vaccination program, the prime minister said that all those willing to be immunized would be able to receive both doses tentatively from October to November.

