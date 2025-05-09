Open Menu

Japan OKs Princess Kako's June Brazil Visit To Mark 130 Yrs Of Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Japan OKs Princess Kako's June Brazil visit to mark 130 yrs of ties

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a plan for Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, to visit Brazil in June, with 2025 marking the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

After departing on June 4, the younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will pay a courtesy call on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, attend a commemorative event related to the anniversary and meet with people of Japanese descent, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The official visit through June 15, her fourth overseas, will take the princess to cities including Brasilia, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil is home to the largest Japanese community outside Japan, with about 2.7 million people of Japanese descent living in the country, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Emperor Naruhito traveled to Brazil in 2008 as crown prince to mark 100 years of Japanese emigration to the South American country. The princess's older sister Mako Komuro also traveled to Brazil in 2018, the 110th anniversary.

In 2015, the princess's parents visited Brazil for the 120th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

4 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

13 hours ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

13 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

13 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

13 hours ago
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

13 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

13 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

13 hours ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

13 hours ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

13 hours ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World