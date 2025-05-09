Japan OKs Princess Kako's June Brazil Visit To Mark 130 Yrs Of Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:40 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a plan for Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, to visit Brazil in June, with 2025 marking the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.
After departing on June 4, the younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will pay a courtesy call on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, attend a commemorative event related to the anniversary and meet with people of Japanese descent, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
The official visit through June 15, her fourth overseas, will take the princess to cities including Brasilia, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil is home to the largest Japanese community outside Japan, with about 2.7 million people of Japanese descent living in the country, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Emperor Naruhito traveled to Brazil in 2008 as crown prince to mark 100 years of Japanese emigration to the South American country. The princess's older sister Mako Komuro also traveled to Brazil in 2018, the 110th anniversary.
In 2015, the princess's parents visited Brazil for the 120th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
