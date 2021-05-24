Japan Opens Large COVID-19 Vaccination Centers in Tokyo, Osaka on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) A major coronavirus vaccination center that can provide shots to up to 10,000 people a day has opened in Japan with the support of Self-Defense Forces (SDF), a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The vaccination center is located in the central Otemachi neighborhood of the Japanese capital.

Another vaccination center opened in the city of Osaka on Monday, offering shots to seniors over the age of 65. The Osaka center has enough vaccines to inoculate up to 5,000 people a day.

The vaccination centers will remain open for three months, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week. Advance registration is required to get a shot.

Japan launched its mass vaccination campaign in mid-February, but has only fully inoculated less than 1,6 percent of its 126 million population so far. The first phase included 4.7 million medical workers. On April 12, the country began to inoculate elderly people aged over 65, expecting to complete this phase by late July.