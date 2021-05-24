Japan opens mass vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Japan on Monday opened large-scale vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka with the state-backed facilities aimed at speeding up the country's sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

With just two month to go until Tokyo is scheduled to host the summer Olympics and with the country's vaccination campaign the slowest among OECD countries, the government has enlisted Self-Defense Forces (SDF)' doctors and nurses to operate the facilities for three months.

The SDF personnel will be administering jabs using the newly-approved Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccine, developed in the United States and formally approved here on Friday.

Up until now Japan had only been using the vaccine developed by Pfizer, but also Friday approved the use of Britain's AstraZeneca Plc.

, although the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, may not be rolled out immediately amid concerns over extremely rare instances of blood clots occurring after the jabs were administered in some countries overseas.

The government is hoping that the two mass vaccination centers will be able to compete administering the vaccinations to 36 million seniors aged 65 or older by the end of July.

The centers will be accepting reservations for jabs from seniors living in prefectures neighboring those where the large-scale centers are located, the health ministry has said.