Japan Opposes Military Exercise by South Korea Around Disputed Islets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Japan has raised objections with South Korea regarding the annual military exercise near the Liancourt Rocks, which are a subject of dispute between the two states, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

The Liancourt Rocks is a group of islets in the Sea of Japan, referred to as Dokdo by South Korea and Takeshima by Japan. While the islets are controlled by Seoul, Tokyo contests their sovereignty.

"Given Takeshima is an inherent part of Japan's territory, both historically and under international law, it is impermissible and extremely regrettable," Kato said, referring to the drills, as cited by the Kyodo news agency on Friday.

Seoul on Friday confirmed that its defense forces held a military exercise near the disputed islets on December 4, saying that the drill was of much smaller scale than the previous ones held twice a year since 2003, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The islets have been under South Korea's administration since 1954, despite objections by Japan. Tokyo has suggested that the issue should be presented to the International Court of Justice, but Seoul believes there is no dispute over the islands and considers them to be its territory historically, geographically and legally.