TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Japan's four opposition parties - Constitutional Democratic, Communist, Democratic, and Social Democratic - submitted a draft resolution on a vote of no confidence in the cabinet led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the country's lower house of parliament, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The opposition last week asked the central government to extend the parliamentary session, which ends on June 16, by three months. They explained this by the need to discuss support measures for the economy affected by the pandemic and the most vulnerable strata of the population. In addition, the opposition insisted that parliament should continue to work, including in the event that a state of emergency is declared during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

However, the prime minister of Japan and the Liberal Democratic Party led by him said the session adopted the main laws, and it is inappropriate to extend the session to discuss various issues.

After the expected refusal, the heads of the four opposition parties agreed to submit to parliament a draft resolution on a vote of no confidence in the cabinet.

The draft resolution is expected to be rejected by the lower house of parliament, since the majority in it belongs to the Liberal Democratic Party. However, the situation may result in the dissolution of the lower house.