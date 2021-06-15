UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Opposition Submits To Parliament Resolution On Vote Of No Confidence In Gov't -Kyodo

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Japan Opposition Submits to Parliament Resolution on Vote of No Confidence in Gov't -Kyodo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Japan's four opposition parties - Constitutional Democratic, Communist, Democratic, and Social Democratic - submitted a draft resolution on a vote of no confidence in the cabinet led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the country's lower house of parliament, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The opposition last week asked the central government to extend the parliamentary session, which ends on June 16, by three months. They explained this by the need to discuss support measures for the economy affected by the pandemic and the most vulnerable strata of the population. In addition, the opposition insisted that parliament should continue to work, including in the event that a state of emergency is declared during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

However, the prime minister of Japan and the Liberal Democratic Party led by him said the session adopted the main laws, and it is inappropriate to extend the session to discuss various issues.

After the expected refusal, the heads of the four opposition parties agreed to submit to parliament a draft resolution on a vote of no confidence in the cabinet.

The draft resolution is expected to be rejected by the lower house of parliament, since the majority in it belongs to the Liberal Democratic Party. However, the situation may result in the dissolution of the lower house.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Parliament Vote Tokyo Japan May June Olympics Event Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

8 hours ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

9 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

10 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

8 hours ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

8 hours ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.