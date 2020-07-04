UrduPoint.com
Japan Orders Evacuation Of 203,000 People Over Heavy Rains - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Some 203,000 people, or 90,000 families, were ordered on Saturday to leave their homes over heavy rains in southwestern Japan, Japanese media reported.

The prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Kyushu Island are the worst-hit regions by the disaster, the Kyodo news agency reported.

In Kumamoto, a landslide hit the town of Tsunagi, leaving at least two people in a critical condition, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The disaster left the Ashikita Town and the city of Hitoyoshi without internet and phone communication. Moreover, 13 people remain missing in these areas.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called an emergency meeting of the cabinet, which decided to send 10,000 servicemen to the disaster-hit areas.

