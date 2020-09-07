UrduPoint.com
Japan Orders Evacuation Of Over 1.1Mln People Due To Typhoon Haishen - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:58 PM

More than 1.1 million people living in Japan's four southwestern prefectures were ordered to immediately evacuate on Monday due to Typhoon Haishen, which has been raging across northeast Asia over the weekend, the NHK broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) More than 1.1 million people living in Japan's four southwestern prefectures were ordered to immediately evacuate on Monday due to Typhoon Haishen, which has been raging across northeast Asia over the weekend, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The evacuation was ordered for Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima, and recommended for another 2.3 million people in a further eight prefectures.

On Sunday night, Haishen passed through Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, causing massive damage. Over 50 people were injured and more than 500,000 households were left without electricity due to the typhoon.

