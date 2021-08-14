Japan Orders Evacuation of Over 1.2Mln People Over Heavy Rainfall - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Japan has ordered the evacuation of 1.23 million people in four southwestern provinces over the heavy rainfall, media reported on Saturday.

The evacuation was ordered for residents of the prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing the data of regional authorities.

The southwestern regions of Japan have been hit by heavy rains for several days, which raises the risk of floods. A landslide has already left one person dead and two more injured.

The weather will remain rainy in southwestern Japan on Sunday.