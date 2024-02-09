Japan outlines new system on training foreign workers

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Japanese government on Friday approved plans to scrap the country's controversial training program for foreigners and replace it with a new system that will improve rights protection.

Under the new system, which will replace the Technical Intern Training Program, certain restrictions on workplace transfers will be relaxed, according to local media.

The government has decided to set a maximum limit of two years for job transfers of the trainees, depending on the field, Kyodo news reported.

Previously, transfers were largely prohibited, leading to instances of trainees disappearing amid harsh working conditions.

The new system will also allow trainees to shift to a specified skilled worker system, introduced in 2019, that makes it possible for stays of up to five years with the potential for obtaining permanent residency.

The existing Technical Intern Training Program is a government scheme introduced in 1993 to provide training opportunities for foreigners in various industries in Japan.