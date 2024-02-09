Open Menu

Japan Outlines New System On Training Foreign Workers

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Japan outlines new system on training foreign workers

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Japanese government on Friday approved plans to scrap the country's controversial training program for foreigners and replace it with a new system that will improve rights protection.

Under the new system, which will replace the Technical Intern Training Program, certain restrictions on workplace transfers will be relaxed, according to local media.

The government has decided to set a maximum limit of two years for job transfers of the trainees, depending on the field, Kyodo news reported.

Previously, transfers were largely prohibited, leading to instances of trainees disappearing amid harsh working conditions.

The new system will also allow trainees to shift to a specified skilled worker system, introduced in 2019, that makes it possible for stays of up to five years with the potential for obtaining permanent residency.

The existing Technical Intern Training Program is a government scheme introduced in 1993 to provide training opportunities for foreigners in various industries in Japan.

Related Topics

Job Japan 2019 Media Government

Recent Stories

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

5 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

8 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

9 hours ago
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

13 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

13 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

14 hours ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

14 hours ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

14 hours ago

More Stories From World