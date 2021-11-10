Japan Parliament to Convene Special Session With Kishida to Be Reelected As Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The parliament of Japan will convene a special session on November 10 with Fumio Kishida, the president of the Liberal Democratic Party, set to be re-elected as prime minister, Kyodo news agency reported.

Kishida's party secured a majority in the House of Representatives election on October 31.

His government, prior to the three-day parliamentary session through Friday, is to resign as required by the country's constitution. Kishida is expected to launch his second cabinet later in the day.