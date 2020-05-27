UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Passes Legislation To Clamp Down On Tech Giants - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Japan Passes Legislation to Clamp Down on Tech Giants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) As online sales skyrocket amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese parliament on Wednesday passed into law legislation to toughen regulations on tech giants like Google and Amazon to ensure that they comply with antitrust law, national media reported.

Once the law takes effect, likely in the spring, biggest technology companies will be required to annually report to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry about their business practices, according to the Kyodo news agency. After studying the reports and soliciting comments from merchants, the ministry will conduct a review and publish results.

The move was reportedly justified by concerns that these companies, using their market dominance, put merchants at a disadvantage, including by changing terms of marketing on their platforms without prior warning.

Thus, the law requires the internet giants to give advance notice of changes to their terms and also clarify their policies on ranking search results.

According to the news agency, law violations will not entail immediate fines or other penalties, so as not to deliver a blow to the sector.

The legislation comes amid scrutiny of US tech giants in France and other EU nations, as well as the United States itself.

Related Topics

Internet Google Technology Business Parliament France United States Market Media From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

23 minutes ago

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Pesh ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

1 hour ago

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

1 hour ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

2 hours ago

Hafeez Sheikh says govt to provide maximum relief ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.