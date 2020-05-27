Japan Passes Legislation to Clamp Down on Tech Giants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) As online sales skyrocket amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese parliament on Wednesday passed into law legislation to toughen regulations on tech giants like Google and Amazon to ensure that they comply with antitrust law, national media reported.

Once the law takes effect, likely in the spring, biggest technology companies will be required to annually report to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry about their business practices, according to the Kyodo news agency. After studying the reports and soliciting comments from merchants, the ministry will conduct a review and publish results.

The move was reportedly justified by concerns that these companies, using their market dominance, put merchants at a disadvantage, including by changing terms of marketing on their platforms without prior warning.

Thus, the law requires the internet giants to give advance notice of changes to their terms and also clarify their policies on ranking search results.

According to the news agency, law violations will not entail immediate fines or other penalties, so as not to deliver a blow to the sector.

The legislation comes amid scrutiny of US tech giants in France and other EU nations, as well as the United States itself.