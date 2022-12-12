Japan Picks 'War' Hieroglyph as Symbol of 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The symbol "sen" meaning war or battle was picked as the single most representative kanji, or character, corresponding to the social mood in Japan this year, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing a public vote conducted by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation.

The results of the 28th annual poll were announced at Kyoto-based Kiyomizu temple.

Chief Buddhist priest Seihan Mori revealed the character by writing it with a giant calligraphy brush on Japanese paper sized roughly 5 feet by 4.3 feet, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The results came against the backdrop of hostilities in Ukraine and other international conflicts that dominate media headlines, the report said.

In 2021, the Japanese chose the symbol meaning gold or money as the kanji of the year, after Japan won 27 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.