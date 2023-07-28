Open Menu

Japan Planning To Multiply Defense Spending In 7 Areas - Defense White Paper

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 07:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Japan is planning to significantly increase its defense budget in seven areas, Japan's Defense White Paper ” the Ministry of Defense's annual report ” showed on Friday.

The paper outlines seven pillars, the strengthening of which is required to fundamentally reinforce the country's defense capabilities. The paper said 43.5 trillion Yen ($322.2 billion) will be required in the next five years to achieve the goal - a significant increase from 17.2 trillion yen in the 2019-2023 period.

The development of stand-off missiles with increased range, which Japan believes would allow it "to respond to opposing forces from a safe distance without being attacked," is one of the main pillars, with the proposed increase in spending to 5 trillion yen from 200 billion yen in the previous period.

The paper is also eyeing 3 trillion yen for the strengthening of missile defense and air defense systems to protect the skies from a variety of threats, compared with 1 trillion yen in the 2019-2023 period.

The paper also proposes a tenfold increase in spending on drone development ” to 1 trillion yen from 100 billion yen.

The ensure safety in space and cyberspace domains, the defense spending is expected to rise to 8 trillion yen from 3 trillion yen. It is also proposed to increase spending to enhance command and control and intelligence-related functions to 2 trillion yen from 300 billion yen.

Significant funds are planned to be allocated for maintaining and strengthening defense capabilities, including 2 trillion yen for munitions, 9 trillion yen for maintenance and repairs of military equipment, and 4 trillion yen for strengthening facilities. Some 1.4 trillion yen are also proposed to be spent on reinforcing the military and industrial sector and defense research and another 6.6 trillion yen for "other needs."

The paper pays significant attention to "counterstrike capabilities" - "the capabilities which, in the case of missile attacks by an opponent, enable Japan to mount effective counterstrikes against the opponent to prevent further attacks while defending against incoming missiles by means of the missile defense network," to discourage the opponent and deter armed attacks.

