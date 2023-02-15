UrduPoint.com

Japan Plans G7 Finance Ministers' Meeting On Feb 23 In India's Bengaluru - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Japan Plans G7 Finance Ministers' Meeting on Feb 23 in India's Bengaluru - Reports

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors are scheduled to hold a meeting at the initiative of Japan's G7 presidency on February 23 on the margins of the G20 ministerial meeting in India, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Wednesday, citing sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) G7 finance ministers and central bank governors are scheduled to hold a meeting at the initiative of Japan's G7 presidency on February 23 on the margins of the G20 ministerial meeting in India, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The meeting is set to discuss financial assistance to Ukraine via new World Bank-backed fund and achieve unanimity among the group's members on this subject, the report read. The participants will reportedly also touch upon the issue of sanctions against Russia.

Japan will be represented by Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, according to the report.�

The meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of G20 member countries will be held in the Indian city of Bengaluru, from February 23-25.

Related Topics

India World Ukraine Russia Bank Japan February From Suzuki

Recent Stories

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting auton ..

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting autonomous delivery robots

4 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for ..

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for Foreign Affairs

5 minutes ago
 LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

12 minutes ago
 Lufthansa flights cancelled, re-routed after IT ou ..

Lufthansa flights cancelled, re-routed after IT outage

9 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Ban Russians From Holding Senior Posit ..

EU Plans to Ban Russians From Holding Senior Positions in Strategic Companies - ..

8 minutes ago
 Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Media for Ignoring Nord ..

Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Media for Ignoring Nord Stream Blasts Report

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.