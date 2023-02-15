(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) G7 finance ministers and central bank governors are scheduled to hold a meeting at the initiative of Japan's G7 presidency on February 23 on the margins of the G20 ministerial meeting in India, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The meeting is set to discuss financial assistance to Ukraine via new World Bank-backed fund and achieve unanimity among the group's members on this subject, the report read. The participants will reportedly also touch upon the issue of sanctions against Russia.

Japan will be represented by Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, according to the report.�

The meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of G20 member countries will be held in the Indian city of Bengaluru, from February 23-25.