MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Japanese Health Ministry is set to carry out a major nationwide survey on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people's mental health, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

According to the outlet's sources, about 10,000 people are expected to participate in the poll, which is set to reveal whether the government's demands to avoid unnecessary outings and voluntarily close businesses have resulted in growing cases of depression and other mental issues.

The results of the survey will be examined and used by local mental health and welfare centers to prepare for a possible increase in mental issues among citizens amid the threat of the second wave of the pandemic.

The Kyodo news agency stated that mental health and welfare centers run by local governments detected a surge in mental health consultations in the last two months amid the lockdown.

Japan has so far registered nearly 30,000 cases of infections with almost 1,000 related deaths. Meanwhile, over 21,000 people have recovered from the disease.