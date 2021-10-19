TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Japanese government strongly condemns North Korea's missile launches, which violate resolutions of the the UN Security Council, and plans to build up the country's defense capabilities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn North Korea's missile launches. This violates provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions.

For the safety of our citizens, I instructed responsible agencies to analyze information through surveillance and intelligence gathering and to closely interact on this issue with the international community, including the United States," Kishida told reporters.

Kishida also announced that the government "intends to continue to significantly increase the country's defense capabilities to protect Japan's territory, waters, residents and airspace."