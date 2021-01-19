UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Plans To Create Center To Monitor Arrivals From States With Mutant COVID-19 -Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:21 PM

Japan Plans to Create Center to Monitor Arrivals From States With Mutant COVID-19 -Reports

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan is planning to create a center designed to examine and monitor health indicators of people arriving from countries that have registered new strains of the coronavirus, NHK World-Japan reported on Tuesday, citing Health Minister Tamura Norihisa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan is planning to create a center designed to examine and monitor health indicators of people arriving from countries that have registered new strains of the coronavirus, NHK World-Japan reported on Tuesday, citing Health Minister Tamura Norihisa.

The news outlet said that the ministry had already decided to examine passengers arriving from the United Kingdom and South Africa, and the list of the countries would be enlarged.

The center will receive information on people who arrive from designated countries via the LINE free mobile application or via a telephone conversation.

Several new mutated COVID-19 strains have been reported across the globe over recent weeks. In mid-December, the UK government reported that a new variant of the disease, which is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, was discovered in southeast England. Other variants have been discovered in South Africa and Brazil, raising fears over vaccine efficacy.

On January 13, Japan suspended entry for all non-resident foreign nationals amid the continuing spike in new cases. The Japanese government already declared a state of emergency in 11 of the 47 prefectures that will last through February 7.

Related Topics

Mobile Brazil United Kingdom Japan South Africa January February All From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PDM badly exposed before people: Chief Minister

32 seconds ago

DC directs for immediate removal of encroachment f ..

33 seconds ago

Russian Embassy Says Migration Issue in Guatemala ..

34 seconds ago

US Disconnects Telephone Lines of Russian Consulat ..

36 seconds ago

Fine imposed on various shopkeepers

4 minutes ago

Religious minorities have equal rights in Islam: D ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.