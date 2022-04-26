UrduPoint.com

Japan Plans To Curb Rising Fuel Prices, Diversify Food Supplies - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Japan Plans to Curb Rising Fuel Prices, Diversify Food Supplies - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The Japanese government intends to take a series of emergency measures with a view to diversifying food supplies and stabilizing fuel prices, which have gone up worldwide amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"In particular, it is planned to increase subsidies for fuel wholesalers from 25 Yen ($0.20) to 35 yen ($0.28) per liter of fuel," Kishida said at a press conference, specifying that the government has earmarked 1.5 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) for this purpose.

In addition, the Japanese government plans to diversify food supplies and provide financial support to small and medium-sized businesses and population groups in difficult financial circumstances.

"We intend to diversify supplies of industrial raw materials, in particular, palladium and raw materials for semiconductors, the import of which substantially depends on Russia and Ukraine," Kishida added.

Earlier in the day, Japanese media reported that the country's government intends to allocate 6.2 trillion yen (about $48 billion) as part of its emergency measures package.

Of these, about 1.3 trillion yen ($10.2 billion) will be allocated to support the population, with 50,000 yen ($391) being given for each child in low-income families and of single parents. About 500 billion yen ($3.9 billion) will be allocated to ensure stable supplies of energy and food. Another 1.3 trillion yen ($10.2 billion) will be used to support small and medium-sized businesses.

According to the latest forecasts made by Japanese media, prices for over 6,000 items of goods in the country have increased or will increase by 11-15% in the period between January and July, in particular, due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Japan was among the countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia. Subsequent disruptions in logistical and financial operations have disrupted supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

