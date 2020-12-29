UrduPoint.com
Japan Plans To Develop Tomahawk-Like Missiles With Range Of 1,200 Miles - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Japan Plans to Develop Tomahawk-Like Missiles With Range of 1,200 Miles - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Japan is developing long-range missiles similar to the Tomahawk subsonic cruise missiles, the Sankei Shimbun daily reports.

According to the newspaper, Japan's new missiles will have a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,200 miles), which would make it possible to reach targets in China and North Korea.

The 2,000-kilometer range makes the new type of missiles comparable to the Tomahawk land-attack missile, which has a range of up to approximately 2,400 kilometers (about 1,500 miles).

Japan's constitution prohibits the offense use of military force and currently none of the country's warships carry dedicated land-attack missiles.

