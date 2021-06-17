UrduPoint.com
Japan Plans To Introduce COVID-19 Certificates System In Mid-July - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Japanese government intends to introduce coronavirus vaccination passports in the second half of July, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

"We would like to speed up the preparation to be able to issue such certificates with an eye to the second half of July," Kato said at a press conference.

Digital certificates serve as proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the disease, or tested negative for it. Such system will officially begin to function in the European Union on July 1, the certificates will be valid for 12 months.

Japan began to consider the introduction of the COVID-19 certificates system last month. Initially, the government plans to issue the document on paper, and later switch to the digital version.

