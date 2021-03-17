UrduPoint.com
Japan Plans To Lift COVID-19 State Of Emergency In Tokyo Area - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:49 PM

Japan Plans to Lift COVID-19 State of Emergency in Tokyo Area - Reports



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Japan is planning to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency in the Greater Tokyo area on Sunday as planned, Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to meet with government ministers, including Health minister Norihisa Tamura, on Wednesday evening to discuss the issue, the news agency continued.

The Japanese capital has been under the state of emergency since late January.

More Stories From World

