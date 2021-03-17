Japan Plans to Lift COVID-19 State of Emergency in Tokyo Area - Reports

Japan is planning to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency in the Greater Tokyo area on Sunday as planned, Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Japan is planning to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency in the Greater Tokyo area on Sunday as planned, Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to meet with government ministers, including Health minister Norihisa Tamura, on Wednesday evening to discuss the issue, the news agency continued.

The Japanese capital has been under the state of emergency since late January.