Japan Plans To Lift Virus-lined Re-entry Restrictions On Foreign Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

The Japanese government on Friday said that corona-virus-induced re-entry restrictions on foreign residents will be lifted from Sept. 1

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Japanese government on Friday said that corona-virus-induced re-entry restrictions on foreign residents will be lifted from Sept. 1.

Foreign residents returning to Japan will, prior to departing for Japan, be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and provide proof of the results upon arrival here.

Once in Japan, another PCR test will be administered and if it shows a person has been infected with the novel coronavirus they will have to leave the country.

Government officials said that once the PCR screening has been passed, they will still be required to self-isolate for two weeks during which they will not be allowed to use public transportation.

Until Sept. 1, foreign nationals will still be banned from entering Japan if they have visited any of the 146 countries and regions the government has put on its no-entry list, owing to the pandemic.

