TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Japan plans to ease the restrictions on cross-border movements, which were introduced for all countries and regions due to the global spread of the coronavirus, media reported on Thursday, citing government officials.

"Recently, more international flights are resuming operations. Border controls have also been relaxed," a senior official said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

According to the media outlet, the Japanese Foreign Ministry is considering the possibility of either completely abolishing or reducing the level of threat regarding travel abroad to the first level the lowest of four levels. Level one prescribes that citizens are just required to exercise caution when traveling abroad.

During the pandemic, Japan banned entry for all foreign nationals from 159 countries and regions with an unfavorable epidemiological situation.

In recent weeks, the government has been gradually easing the entry restrictions.

Earlier in October, Japan weakened its COVID-19 restrictions on the entry of foreigners, excluding tourists. Citizens of all countries with student visas, dependents with sponsors in Japan and those who work for Japanese companies, except for business people, are now able to enter the country on the condition of observing a two-week quarantine under the supervision of their employers or sponsoring organizations.

As of now, level three of alert is effective with regard to 159 countries and regions.

Earlier this week, Russia announced the resumption of flights to Serbia, Cuba and Japan starting November 1.