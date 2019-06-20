UrduPoint.com
Japan Plans To Resume F-35A Fighter Flights After April Crash - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:03 PM

Japan Plans to Resume F-35A Fighter Flights After April Crash - Reports

Japan is going to resume flights of F-35A fighter jets that were suspended after the April crash of such a plane, local media reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Japan is going to resume flights of F-35A fighter jets that were suspended after the April crash of such a plane, local media reported on Thursday.

Japan's F-35A jet disappeared on April 9 from radars 135 kilometers (84 miles) east of the Misawa Air Base located in the Aomori prefecture in northern Japan, just 28 minutes after taking to the air.

The crash took place during a training flight involving four F-35A fighters. The only pilot of the plane remains missing.

Misawa Mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama met on Thursday the Japanese deputy defense minister and told him that the local authorities had nothing against resumption of the F-35A flights, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The flights are reportedly going to be resumed in the near future.

According to investigators, the April crash was caused by a pilot's error, not a technical failure.

