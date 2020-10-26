UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Plans To Send Delegation To Russia In 2021 To Discuss Grain Import - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Japan Plans to Send Delegation to Russia in 2021 to Discuss Grain Import - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Japan is planning to send a delegation to Russia to explore the possibility of importing grain, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries told Sputnik.

"Together with the Russian side, we have been considering sending a joint delegation of the public and private sector to Russia next year in order to find opportunities for Japan's business to start the import of Russian grain," the ministry said.

It added that the delegation might arrive anytime from August to November, 2021. Japanese businessmen would visit agricultural objects, grain stores and seaports, including the port of Zarubino, to understand what Russia might offer to Japan and to learn about the Russian quality standards and quarantine measures.

In July, Russian Deputy Agricultural Minister Sergei Levin told his Japanese counterpart that "Russian grain export potential is growing rapidly, so, due to geographical proximity of our countries, we consider expanding trade in grain and leguminous crops as fairly promising."

According to the Russian Agricultural Ministry, in 2020 Russia exported grain worth $6,706 billion, which is $0,8 billion higher than in 2019.

Related Topics

Import Business Russia Agriculture Visit Levin Japan July August November 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

51 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

51 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

1 hour ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.