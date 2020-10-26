Japan Plans to Send Delegation to Russia in 2021 to Discuss Grain Import - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Japan is planning to send a delegation to Russia to explore the possibility of importing grain, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries told Sputnik.

"Together with the Russian side, we have been considering sending a joint delegation of the public and private sector to Russia next year in order to find opportunities for Japan's business to start the import of Russian grain," the ministry said.

It added that the delegation might arrive anytime from August to November, 2021. Japanese businessmen would visit agricultural objects, grain stores and seaports, including the port of Zarubino, to understand what Russia might offer to Japan and to learn about the Russian quality standards and quarantine measures.

In July, Russian Deputy Agricultural Minister Sergei Levin told his Japanese counterpart that "Russian grain export potential is growing rapidly, so, due to geographical proximity of our countries, we consider expanding trade in grain and leguminous crops as fairly promising."

According to the Russian Agricultural Ministry, in 2020 Russia exported grain worth $6,706 billion, which is $0,8 billion higher than in 2019.