Japan Plans to Separate Its NATO Mission From Embassy in Brussels - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) Japan may appoint a separate envoy to NATO, thus separating its permanent mission to the alliance from its embassy in Brussels, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

In May 2018, NATO accepted Japan's request of accrediting its embassy in Brussels as the permanent mission to the alliance.

According to the newspaper, the Japanese foreign ministry is now considering to separate its permanent mission from the embassy and appoint a different permanent representative to NATO.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida became the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO summit. During his trip, NATO and Japan reaffirmed the unity of positions and the deepening of cooperation in response to the situation in Ukraine. The parties agreed to implement the principle of an "open and free Indo-Pacific," asserting that security in Europe and in the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable.