UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Plans To Widen Coronavirus-Related Entry Ban To US, China, S. Korea, Europe- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:50 AM

Japan Plans to Widen Coronavirus-Related Entry Ban to US, China, S. Korea, Europe- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Japanese government is planning to widen its coronavirus-related entry ban to include the US, the whole of China and South Korea, and most of Europe, the country's Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources.

The proposed ban would follow in the wake of restrictions announced on Thursday prohibiting foreign nationals from entering Japan if they had visited one of 21 European countries or Iran in the previous two weeks.

Japan had previously restricted entry to those who had visited China's Hubei province or the South Korean city of Daegu, the epicenters of the outbreaks in the respective countries.

Additionally, visitors from the United States had previously been required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the country.

More than 1,800 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Japan since the start of the outbreak, in addition to over 700 people who tested positive for the disease on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship that moored off the Japanese coast.

Related Topics

Iran Europe China Daegu Japan South Korea United States North Korea From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-th ..

7 hours ago

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

8 hours ago

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

9 hours ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.