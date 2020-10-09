UrduPoint.com
Japan Pledges $130M For Vaccine As Virus Cases Rise

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:21 PM

Japan pledges $130M for vaccine as virus cases rise

Apan's capital Tokyo on Friday reported 203 new coronavirus cases as the country pledged $130 million for the production of a vaccine to treat the infection

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Japan's capital Tokyo on Friday reported 203 new coronavirus cases as the country pledged $130 million for the production of a vaccine to treat the infection.

The Tokyo Metropolitan authorities conducted 5,499 tests on Oct. 6 of which 203 came positive today, 45 down from Thursday, daily Japan Today reported. The total cases climbed to 27,320 in the capital.

At least 87,756 Japanese people have tested positive in the country since the outbreak began last December in Wuhan city of China.

The country has conducted 1.9 million COVID-19 tests. Around 1,613 people have died due to the virus in the country.

Japan also announced to contribute more than $130 million to the production of a vaccine "within an international framework to ensure that developing countries have fair access to coronavirus vaccines", Kyodo news Agency reported.

The country's Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said Japan has extended more than $1.54 billion worth of aid to fight the global pandemic over a few months since February.

The country also postponed bidding for new casino resorts constructed under the country's liberalized gambling laws. Authorities cited the coronavirus pandemic for the delay.

