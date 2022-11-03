UrduPoint.com

Japan Pledges $1Mln To UN Agencies For Victims Of Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Clashes - WFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 10:28 PM

The Japanese government has pledged $1 million to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to help affected people as a result of clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, WFP said on Thursday

"UNHCR and WFP in the Kyrgyz Republic will receive $1 million from the Government of Japan to support thousands affected by the recent Kyrgyz-Tajik border clashes," the agency said, adding that WFP and UNHCR will receive $500,000 each.

WFP will provide fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil to those affected by the clashes, while UNHCR will provide relief supplies and emergency housing, as well as help in restoring documents, the statement read.

The organizations will help more than 55,000 people in the Kyrgyz provinces of Batken and Osh.

The undefined territories between the two countries periodically become a zone of clashes. The last time the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border escalated from September 14-16. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.

On September 25, both countries agreed to cease fire and facilitate the process of border delimitation and demarcation.

