Japan Pledges $2.44Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Tonga - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Japan will provide Tonga with financial assistance of $2.44 million to help the Polynesian island nation deal with the consequences of last month's devastating volcanic eruption, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday.

"The allocation of emergency assistance will allow for providing support to people affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga. The support will be delivered through UNICEF and the World Food Programme in such spheres as healthcare, food security, and telecommunications, as well as hygiene and water supply," Hayashi said at a press conference.

On January 15, a powerful underwater volcanic eruption occurred beneath the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai islands, 40 miles north of the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa. The eruption, considered the world's strongest in the past 30 years, caused a severe tsunami and covered the islands with a thick layer of volcanic ash, claiming the lives of at least three people.