UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan PM Abe Expands Virus State Of Emergency Nationwide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:06 PM

Japan PM Abe expands virus state of emergency nationwide

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday extended a state of emergency due to the coronavirus to cover the whole country to stem the spread of the disease

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday extended a state of emergency due to the coronavirus to cover the whole country to stem the spread of the disease.

"Areas where a state of emergency should be carried out will be expanded from the seven prefectures to all prefectures," Abe told a special meeting of medical experts called to discuss the disease.

Abe had already declared a month-long state of emergency in seven regions, including Tokyo, where a recent spike in cases has prompted warnings that emergency medical facilities could collapse.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 4 Pakistanis (27%) claim that someone in ..

28 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Resort to the Fiqh of Calam ..

28 minutes ago

Turkmen-Afghan talks in the field of transport

33 minutes ago

Russian Space Agency's Subsidiaries Team Up to Mak ..

12 minutes ago

DPC to play role in implementing lockdown

12 minutes ago

NA Speaker inducts Shehryar Afridi as member Kashm ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.