Japan PM Asks US To Overcome 'self-doubt'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday called on Americans to overcome their "self-doubt" as he offered a paean to US global leadership before a bitterly divided Congress.
Warning of risks from the rise of China, Kishida said that Japan -- stripped of its right to a military after World War II -- was determined to do more to share responsibility with its ally, the United States.
"As we meet here today, I detect an undercurrent of self-doubt among some Americans about what your role in the world should be," Kishida told a joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate during a state visit to Washington.
"The international order that the US worked for generations to build is facing new challenges, challenges from those with values and principles very different from ours," Kishida said.
Kishida said he understood "the exhaustion of being the country that has upheld the international order almost single-handedly" but added: "The leadership of the United States is indispensable.
"
"Without US support, how long before the hopes of Ukraine would collapse under the onslaught from Moscow?" he asked.
"Without the presence of the United States, how long before the Indo-Pacific would face even harsher realities?"
In a veiled reference to China's pressure on Taiwan and elsewhere, Kishida said, "Ukraine of today may be the East Asia of tomorrow."
While he was careful not to touch on US domestic politics, Kishida's address comes amid a deadlock in Congress on approving billions of Dollars in additional military aid to Ukraine, due to pressure from hard-right Republicans aligned with presidential contender Donald Trump.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Kremlin says talks about Ukraine without Russia 'make no sense'9 minutes ago
-
Peso Pluma: Mexico's 'Spider-Man' scaling global music charts19 minutes ago
-
Lana, Tyler, Doja headline Coachella where Swift rumored to appear20 minutes ago
-
CHINT Power signs contracts with Pakistani PV distributors29 minutes ago
-
Soldiers and militia turn on civilians in encircled DR Congo's Goma city29 minutes ago
-
Peru court sentences killers of Indigenous land defenders29 minutes ago
-
Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated30 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher, yen weakens again39 minutes ago
-
Five-wicket Bumrah wrecks RCB as Mumbai seal easy IPL win49 minutes ago
-
Corach Rambler bids for more National glory, Kitty's Light a fairytale win49 minutes ago
-
Asia-Pacific gets new weapon in fight against drug-resistant TB49 minutes ago
-
Educated and unemployed: India's angry young voters50 minutes ago