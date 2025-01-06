Open Menu

Japan PM Calls For US Clarity On Steel Deal Security Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Japan's prime minister called for clarity Monday on why US President Joe Biden blocked a $14.9-billion deal for Nippon Steel to buy US Steel, warning the decision could hit investments.

Biden's announcement last week cited a strategic need to protect domestic industry, a move that drew sharp criticism from both companies and Tokyo.

"They need to be able to explain clearly why there is a national security concern, or else further discussions on the matter will not work," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters.

A US government panel failed to reach consensus last month on whether the acquisition threatened national security -- shifting the decision to Biden in the waning days of his presidency.

Ishiba said that the veteran Democrat's decision had sparked concerns over future Japanese investments in the world's largest economy.

"It is unfortunately true that there are concerns being raised within Japan's industrial world over future Japan-US investment," he said.

"It's something we have to take seriously," he said.

Japan and the United States are each other's top foreign investors.

"It would be inappropriate for the Japanese government to comment on the management of an individual company that was under review as per US domestic law, so we will refrain from commenting, but we will strongly call on the US government to take steps to dispel these concerns," said Ishiba.

