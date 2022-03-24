Japan PM calls North Korea ICBM launch 'outrageous, unforgivable'

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday condemned North Korea's launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in his country's exclusive economic zone as an "outrageous, unforgivable" act

North Korea was threatening "the peace and safety of Japan, the region and the international community," Kishida said in Brussels where he will meet with members of the Group of Seven later on Thursday. "This cannot be accepted."